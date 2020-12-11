VisitScotland hosts travel trade event for north-east businesses

An inaugural virtual event which linked tourism businesses from the north-east with global tour operators and travel agents has been hailed a success.

The Scotland Reconnect 2020 event, which took place at the end of November, saw a total of 264 buyers from 23 countries connect online with 240 Scottish suppliers for business meetings aimed at booking and creating tour packages for future visitors.

21 of the buyers and 34 of the suppliers were new to working with VisitScotland on a travel trade event of this kind.

Twenty-two suppliers from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire participated, including Dee Tour Ltd, 10 Dollar Shake, The Chester Hotel, Dalriada Luxury Lodges Ltd, Candacraig and Trump International.

Six of the 22 – Bothies and Bannocks, Brewdog Brewery Tour, Lost Loch Spirits, Kincardine Castle, Aberdeenshire Highland Cattle and Simpliciter DMC – were new suppliers.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “I was delighted that our inaugural Scotland Reconnect 2020 event was such a great success, demonstrating both enthusiasm and an appetite to return to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as soon as it is deemed safe – and I hope those who participated would echo that.

“I was encouraged to hear that despite this terrible year, more than 20 suppliers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire had signed up to the event and were keen to continue their great relationships with buyers in the future.

“This event has started us on the road to recovery as we look forward to the time when we can welcome international visitors back to our shores.”