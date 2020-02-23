VisitScotland appealing for artists to submit designs for north-east art trail

A national tourism organisation is appealing for artists to submit designs as part of a north-east art trail.

VisitScotland has become a sponsor for Light the North, an interactive sculpture trail being held in aid of CLAN Cancer Support later this year.

The body is sponsoring a lighthouse and wants artists to come forward with ideas related to Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters by the end of this week.

Most sculptures will go on display in September but VisitScotland wants to display its lighthouse at its Expo, a two-day business travel trade event at P&J Live on April 1.

Chelsea Charles, the organisation’s themed years communications and engagement manager, said: “We are excited to be a part of CLAN’s Light the North Trail, as part of our 2020 celebrations.

The lighthouse sculpture will demonstrate the significance of our coasts and waters, which have an important impact on our natural environment, economy and wellbeing.

“As the flagship event for the travel trade, Expo is the ideal place to display our lighthouse, and we look forward to hearing from artists willing to take up the challenge of designing and decorating the 8ft-high sculpture in time for our April event.

“We want to work with someone who can create an eyecatching design which will evoke the magic of Scotland’s natural landscape and maritime history to delight our visitors and locals later this year.”

Between 30 and 70 lighthouses will be installed across the north-east from September, forming a trail through the communities CLAN serves.

The charity’s chief executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “We have already had some fantastic designs from artists for the sculptures, and the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 lighthouse represents a new and exciting opportunity for a further design.

“CLAN was proud to join VisitScotland at Holyrood at the beginning of the month to promote the Year of Coasts and Waters.

“We chose the lighthouse theme as CLAN has been described as offering a light in the storm or a beacon of hope.”

She added: “Our collaboration with VisitScotland works perfectly as CLAN is a local Scottish charity which supports local people across the north-east.

“Sponsorship means we can concentrate on making the trail as enjoyable as possible for everyone in the north-east, as well as making sure we can raise money which will ensure we can continue to provide wellbeing services to everyone affected by cancer.”

The deadline for artist submissions for the VisitScotland lighthouse is Friday.