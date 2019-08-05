Visitors to north-east park urged to cut speed to protect baby animals

People driving to a popular country park have been urged to lower their speed in a bid to protect baby animals.

Visitors to Haddo House and Country Park have been warned that pheasant chicks have started emerging from nearby nurseries and could wander across roads within the estate.

Red squirrel kits have also started leaving their dreys and are also likely to run on to the roads.

Those travelling up the main drive in particular are being asked to drive slowly and be aware of the young birds and baby squirrels. The speed limit is 15mph.

The estate has appealed to people over the years to cut their speed following the deaths of several protected red squirrels.