Visitors now allowed at north-east hospital mortuary by appointment

North-east residents are being allowed to visit the hospital mortuary again.

NHS Grampian has reinstated its visitor policy, and will again allow family members to visit the mortuary strictly by appointment only.

The health board took the decision to suspend all visiting in March, due to Covid-19.

It began a phased re-introduction to hospital visits on Monday, June 13, allowing one visitor per patient to wards, beginning at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, the children’s ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital and all maternity units across the north-east.

Appointments for mortuary visiting will be able to be made by ward staff.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “In line with NHS Grampian visitor policy, the mortuary is now able to facilitate visits from family members strictly by appointment only.

“Preferably two people only should visit but up to a maximum of four members of a family can currently be accommodated.

“Under no circumstances should visitors be unaccompanied. The ward must arrange to escort the visitors to the mortuary.

“If they are not already wearing a face covering they will be invited to do so, and also to sanitise their hands before entry.”