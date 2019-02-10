Visitors flock to see £2 million painting by Venetian great Canaletto on display in Aberdeen

More than 1,000 people have visited a famous painting during the first week of an exhibition.

Aberdeen University unveiled the Canaletto on January 21.

The university discovered last year that the piece that had been nestled in its collection since 1863, was painted by the Venetian great Canaletto.

Estimated to be worth £2 million, the painting formed the centrepiece of the exhibition.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Since the beginning of the exhibit, around 1,000 people have ventured into the gallery to have a look at the famous work, along with other associated paintings on display.

Members of the public are being reminded that they only have until February 22 to view the masterpiece.

The museums service at the university often puts on themed displays, with the Canaletto exhibit following on from Ta-Kheru.