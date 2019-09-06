Visitor numbers increase by 3,000 for Offshore Europe 2019

More than 38,000 people visited Offshore Europe in Aberdeen this week, an increase of 3,000 on 2017 event.

The oil and gas industry flocked to the P&J Live in Aberdeen for the four-day show, with delegates coming from 119 countries around the world.

Attendance was up from 35,000 visitors who came to the event two years ago, however it failed to reach the lofty heights that preceded the recent oil downturn.

The figures compare to 55,000 in 2015 at the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre venue, and record numbers of 63,000 in 2013.

However organisers hailed the “noticeable positive energy” at this year’s event as the industry emerges from the downturn.