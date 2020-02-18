Visitor numbers at north-east country park rise by 10%

Visitor numbers at a north-east country park rose by nearly 10% last year – though it was undergoing major works for several months.

The children’s play area at Aden Country Park was closed for the first six months of 2019 as new equipment was installed – but the number of visitors still rose by around 20,000 to 243,936.

Most of the play equipment is accessible for children of all abilities.

And with further improvements planned, Aberdeenshire Council is predicting numbers will rise further.

Neil Shirran, Aden project co-ordinator, said: “We are all delighted with the increased visitor figures which are testament to all the tremendous work being undertaken by Aberdeenshire Council staff and the Friends of Aden volunteers, all supported, of course, by our generous funders who are making these developments possible.”

