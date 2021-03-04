Care home residents in the north-east have been reunited with their families as in-person visiting has resumed this week.

Relatives, friends and carers are now able to visit care homes indoors again, with each resident able to have up to two designated visitors each, with one visit a week allowed.

More than 99.9% of older care home residents and 92% of care home staff have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland, which is also coupled with increased protections in place.

The measures have been brought into place to allow residents to see their loved ones, to help keep loneliness and isolation at bay.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Ronnie and Moira Forgie, who have been married for 67 years and live at Cowdray Club care home in Ferryhill, were reunited with son Brian after a year apart.

The home has put a range of procedures in place to make visiting safe for patients and for visitors.

Both Ronnie, 92 and Moira, 87, were hospitalised with Covid-19 last year and recovered, which means it has been a year since he has seen them, despite living around the corner.

On being reunited with his parents, Brian said: “I’d picked Cowdray Club because it was round the corner.

“It’s a bit emotional. It’s strange to be so physically close, the lockdown has been very confusing for all the care home patients.

“They haven’t really understood, all they know is that they haven’t had any visitors.”

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Louise Barnett, managing director at Renaissance Care, said: “Our residents, relatives and staff are all really excited about the return of indoor visits. This is a big step for our homes and it is bound to be an emotional reunion for many families.

“We have been working hard to make sure residents have been connected with their loves ones throughout the last year and Facetimes have been a big part of this.

“However, even just the prospect of our residents reconnecting with their family and friends in person has lifted spirits across each of our homes and it is crucial that we maintain these visits going forward.

“The safety of our residents, relatives and staff is our priority and we continue to work with Health Protection Scotland and follow Scottish Government guidelines to facilitate the return of indoor visits.

“We have implemented numerous measures including testing on arrival, a visiting champion for each home to assist with all procedures, staggered intervals to limit footfall and enhanced cleaning throughout the home.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back indoors – this will have a massive impact on those within our care.”

© Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership

Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven saw a number of visits take place this week, including to resident Norah Peddie, who was visited by her daughter Anne Chalmers.

Anne wrote a letter to the care home manager following her visit, in which she said: “I’m just back from seeing mum this morning and had to write to thank you and your staff so much for making this happen!

“I did feel quite anxious heading for the visit, but from the moment I walked through the door, everyone was so friendly, welcoming and helpful and it felt very safe and well organised.

“Seeing mum up close and actually hug her is beyond words and the months not seeing her just fell away. This is such a huge step forward and it’s going to be just brilliant to see her more regularly and more normally again.

“Once again, words cannot express how grateful I am to everyone for all their care and attention throughout this time.”

© Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership

Amanda McRae, care home manager at Edenholme, said: “Today has been really wonderful and hugely emotional for all of the staff here. Seeing our residents being able to hug their families and sit and chat together has been so uplifting.

“We have all worked exceptionally hard to care for residents and to keep communication between families going as much as we can but nothing can compare to face to face contact and the human touch.”