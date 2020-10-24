Visiting restrictions planned for north-east hospital after spike in Covid-19 cases

Visitor restrictions are being put in place at a north-east hospital.

NHS Tayside has implemented new measures at Stracathro Hospital in Brechin as a result of the increase of Covid-19 cases within the area.

As a result, visiting has been restricted at the surgical unit wards in Stracathro Hospital.

Visiting can continue in specific circumstances, however, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Patients should continue to attend hospital for outpatient clinic appointments and for planned procedures.

The restrictions come into force from Monday.

NHS Tayside’s director of nursing and midwifery Claire Pearce said, “We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients and we know that not being able to visit family members whilst they are in hospital is distressing for many people.

“However it is vital that we keep our patients, staff and the public safe. We hope everyone understands that we have made this difficult decision for these reasons.

“In order to manage the number of patients with the virus, we are using our three acute hospitals flexibly with patients and staff moving between the sites.

“This means that we must restrict visiting in all three sites to help further reduce the number of people coming into our hospitals each day and help limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”