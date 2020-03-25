Visiting restrictions placed on north-east hospitals to stop spread of coronavirus

Health chiefs say people can no longer visit loved ones in north-east hospitals in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

NHS Grampian said the measure was to come into effect as of today – though there are exceptions in extenuating circumstances.

Medical bosses will allow compassionate visits, such as when a patient is at the end of their life or when there is a clinical emergency.

The restrictions apply to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Cornhill Hospital, Dr Gray’s Hospital, Woodend Hospital, Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals and Moray Community Hospitals.

Restricted visiting will continue in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital – one parent only – and Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Maternity Units – one birthing partner only.

However, restricted visitors who are unwell should not attend.

These visitors must stay at least two metres apart from others. Children cannot visit.

The board has introduced wifi in all buildings on the Foresterhill Campus to help patients keep in touch with loved ones by phone.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said the measure was to “limit the spread of Covid-19 and to protect our most vulnerable patients and ensure the safety of our staff”.

Meanwhile, bus firm First Aberdeen was to introduce a Sunday timetable as of today, with the exception of morning rush hour, which will continue to run to a weekday timetable.

The operator said it wants to ensure key workers and emergency service staff can get to work.

It is understood First Aberdeen is considering making further reductions to services and has written to the local traffic commissioner seeking confirmation it will not be penalised for doing so.

First Aberdeen managing director Andrew Jarvis said: “We are doing everything possible to deploy staff across our operations with a view to minimising the impacts for everybody.”

First Aberdeen said all service updates will be posted on its website, at firstgroup.com/aberdeen

