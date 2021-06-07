VisitAberdeenshire launches new campaign to attract visitors this summer

VisitAberdeenshire is launching a new campaign to attract visitors to Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages this summer.

The ‘Rediscover your Aberdeenshire towns and villages’ campaign launches on Sunday in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

It highlights all there is to do in many locations across the “wonderful” region, including Stonehaven, Banchory and Peterhead.

The campaign has been made possible thanks to funding from the Scotland Loves Fund administered by Scotland Towns Partnership on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages are fascinating, and all incredibly different with so much to see and do.

“We’re urging local residents to explore the region’s network of town centres to help the local tourism sector recover.

“We look forward to extending our successful Rediscover campaign together with Aberdeenshire Council this summer.”

‘Have a bit of fun’

The campaign will feature a television advert to air on STV, as well as radio and social media advertising.

VisitAberdeenshire has also appointed social media influencers to share their local experiences with the tourism agency’s 101,000 followers.

Local businesses can get involved by entering next month’s window dressing competition which aims to celebrate the very best of the region.

Mr Foy added: “We’re incredibly proud of how local businesses have adapted to incredibly difficult conditions over the last year.

“We encourage them to have a bit of fun and decorate their shop front or receptions, the theme is quite simply ‘Aberdeenshire’ – which could be famous landmarks in their town centre.”

‘Return time and time again’

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “We are blessed to have so many beautiful towns and villages throughout Aberdeenshire, each one offering something different for residents and visitors alike.

“Whether they be dotted along our stunning coastline or tucked away in our incredible countryside, the warm welcome from our communities and businesses is always the same and will make you want to return time and again.

“This very important campaign being led by VisitAberdeenshire will enable us to promote our wonderful region to those living not only in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, but to those in neighbouring areas and beyond.

“It will give a well-deserved boost to our local businesses who have endured such a challenging year and will allow residents to explore the hidden secrets and leisure activities within Aberdeenshire.”