VisitAberdeenshire launch campaign to help people rediscover north-east tourist attractions

A major new campaign urging people to visit north-east tourist attractions has launched today.

The VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign hopes to encourage people to rediscover attractions on their doorstep.

The launch coincides with the further easing of lockdown measures which means people can visit more areas and support more local hospitality and tourism businesses, including restaurants, attractions, hotels and places to stay.

Local residents have a key role to play in the economic recovery of the region, and the Rediscover initiative wants people to think about how they can extend a day out or explore areas in the north-east they may never have visited before.

The campaign also stresses the importance of visiting these places in a responsible manner and following social distancing rules.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “VisitAberdeenshire is pleased to partner with the DC Thomson group on our ‘Rediscover your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’ campaign.

“Today marks an important milestone in the reopening of some tourism businesses in the region. This is an important step, but we have some way to go.

“Local businesses need the support of the people of the north-east more than ever as they ease out of lockdown.”

The campaign – involving the Evening Express, Press & Journal, Society and Original 106 – will have its own dedicated section on the Visit Aberdeenshire website, where people can explore blogs with ideas for things to do. Businesses listed on the website will have an ‘open for business’ tag, allowing visitors to see what’s available to them.

People are being asked to share an image of their favourite thing to do in the north-east – including viewpoints, beaches, castles, walks, food or experiences – via social media using the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tagging @visitabdn. This will run throughout the campaign.

Mr Foy said: “The DC Thomson titles will provide some excellent north-east experiences to explore over the coming days and we’re also encouraging readers to share images of their favourite spots with the #RediscoverABDN tag, to celebrate the very best of our region we call home.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker added: “As lockdown restrictions are relaxed and more of the north-east reopens for visitors, it’s important to show our support to businesses in every corner of the region.

“That means getting out and exploring the incredibly beautiful countryside that Aberdeenshire has to offer. As long as everyone follows the rules of social distancing and behaves responsibly, these hospitality and tourism businesses need not suffer any longer.”

P&J Editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives – but not all of it is bad. While some will miss their foreign holiday it’s also an opportunity to spend more time in our own wonderful country.

“There’s so much to discover as well as old favourites to visit again. When we look back I think many of us will have gained a fresh appreciation of what Scotland has to offer.”

For more information, visit visitabdn.com

Social Media Campaign

Visit Aberdeenshire, The Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 are encouraging people to share an image of their favourite part of the north-east throughout the #RediscoverABDN campaign. To take part, simply follow the steps below:

Take a picture of your favourite north-east attraction, venue, product or landmark Upload the image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter including the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tag @visitabdn

Social Distancing Guidelines

When visiting these locations, it’s important to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in place across Scotland – with regards to outdoor activities. These guidelines are below.

People can meet in groups of up to 15 people outdoors, from up to five different households, including your own household. However, children aged 0-11 should not meet in groups larger than 15 people in total at a time. Keep two metres apart from anyone you meet from outside your household, and don’t share food or utensils. You should not meet with more than four different households per day, whether indoors or outdoors. Follow physical distancing guidance and hygiene rules. There is now no restriction on travel within Scotland as long as individuals are acting in line with all other guidance that supports the route map.

All guidelines can be viewed at www.gov.scot