New vision for Aberdeen Market goes on show

New pictures have revealed what the revamp of Aberdeen Market might look like if plans are approved.

Councillors are expected to consider the application at the planning committee next week.

The images released by developer PATRIZIA show the transformation that could take place.

It includes a pedestrian area and green civic space to be used for public art installations and outdoor events, including markets and performances.

Images show the design for the building, made out of glass and granite, which will complement the surrounding area, as well as becoming a focal point for the surrounding streets.

The ground floor would host a business lounge with retail, cafe and exhibition space that would be connected to outdoor seating and meeting areas.

There would also be an underground car park with 126 spaces, dedicated cycle storage and shower facilities.

The proposals have been praised by Aberdeen city centre’s business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, which said there has been overwhelming support for the proposals.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired’s chief executive, said: “This development fits well with the aspirations of the Aberdeen city centre masterplan and, if progressed, will be a real fillip for the heart of the city at a time when it is most needed.

“I think we all understand that we must get behind bold and ambitious projects of this nature which, in this case, offers the potential to regenerate a substantial area around Union Street, Market Street and The Green.

“The application has been discussed with many of our levy-paying businesses and, to date, there has been overwhelming support for the proposals.”

PATRIZIA has been exploring plans for the site since 2016, aiming to find a long-term sustainable solution.

It is hoped the commercial units will add vitality to The Green and Merchant Quarter, as well as repurpose the old space, which developers say have been deteriorating for some time.

Traders previously raised concerns the plans could force out of business the independent retailers who had been drawn in by the lower rates.

However, the developer said it has been working on ensuring the final design proposals take into consideration feedback from the public and other interested parties.

Shaun Hose, director of PATRIZIA, said: “Working closely with Aberdeen City Council and a number of third-party stakeholders, we have been evolving our plans for several months.

“The council’s masterplanning, design and conservation team have been integral to the discussions and there is a shared desire to see a vast improvement on the current building and the surrounding public realm that will breathe new life into this part of the city centre.

“We are satisfied we now have a final design which fits within the city centre masterplan, takes account of all the feedback and will offer a highly transformative, new destination that will breathe new life into this part of the city centre.”

The planning development management committee will take place next Thursday, April 30.