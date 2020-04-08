Virus inspires Aberdeen knitter to create new friends

An Aberdeen knitter has taken inspiration from the coronavirus for her latest collection of woolly creations.

Helen Hepburn, 68, from Hilton, has made six colourful viruses after being challenged to make them by her family.

The former Aberdeen Journals sub-editor, who retired two years ago, is a fan of crochet and put her skills to good use to come up with her very own Covid-19 creations.

Helen plans to hand them out to her family and friends once the pandemic is declared over by the government after they proved to be a hit. She used up spare wool from her home to make up the group of tiny viruses, which are in an array of colours such as green, pink and purple.

Helen said: “It was just a bit of fun. My daughter saw these woollen viruses online and sent me a picture of them. She then set me a challenge of making them and I just had to take it on.

“I crochet all the time anyway and this was something I was really happy to do,” Helen continued.

“They are really colourful and I have using up odds and ends of wool to make them.

“Some of them have already been claimed by people and I will give them out when it safe to do so.”

