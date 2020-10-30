Virtual whisky and gin tasting will help raise cash for north-east charity

A virtual whisky and gin tasting session will take place to raise money for a charity supporting blind and deaf people in the north-east.

The online “Choose Your Tipple” event will see experts in the two fields take those involved through a range of different drinks on the night.

It will raise money for North East Sensory Services (NESS), a charity which supports people with sensory loss across the region.

People will be taken through each sample on Zoom by Mike Stuart, a gin expert who owns the Inverurie Whisky Shop, and Steven McConnachie, an ambassador for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

NESS helps hundreds of people across the area with sensory impairments.

Money raised from the event will go towards supporting blind and deaf people in their everyday lives, encouraging independent living and helping to overcome obstacles people with sensory issues routinely experience.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with NESS, said: “All the money raised from this event will help people with sensory impairments take part in society in the same way as everyone else.

“The pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone, but for blind and deaf people across the north-east there have been considerable additional challenges. This event is a fun way in which people can help.

“We’ve already had joint households ordering gin and whisky separately, depending on their tastes, which should make the evening all-the-more unique.

“The knowledge and insight from the two experts will be second to none, and we really hope people across the north-east sign up for a great evening.”

The event takes place on Friday, November 13, participants can order the boxes of whisky or gin for £35.

For more information and to sign up to the charity event, email lynn@nesensoryservices.org