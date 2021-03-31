Age Scotland is inviting north-east residents to host or take part in a virtual tea party with family, friends and colleagues and raise funds to support older people.

The charity hopes the Time to Talk Virtual Tea Party event, launched last year to help those most in need at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be even bigger when it returns this April 23rd – 26th.

Even before the pandemic, Age Scotland research estimated that over 200,000 older people went up to a week without speaking to a single person.

Now, after a year of intermittent lockdowns, isolation is affecting an increasing number of older people who have been unable to see friends or family.

At a time when staying connected is more important than ever, the charity says this will be the perfect opportunity to reach out to people you might have fallen out of touch with, while also raising money to help support lifeline services.

Age Scotland’s Chief Executive Brian Sloan said: “This has been an extremely challenging year for tens of thousands of older people in Scotland who have been dealing with the ongoing impact of loneliness and isolation.

“By hosting or taking part in a Time to Talk Virtual Tea Party for Age Scotland this year, you’ll be making a huge difference. All fundraising efforts will go towards our vital friendship line and just £5 will enable us to make one weekly call.

“So why not reach out to friends, family and colleagues, set a date and show off those baking skills you perfected during lockdown? Then settle down with a cup of tea, have a chat and know that you are helping Age Scotland be there for older people in need.”

For more information and how to take part visit Age Scotland’s website www.age.scot/timefortea