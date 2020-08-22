Virtual Society Awards will help showcase ‘finest north-east businesses’ says Six Degrees North owner

The owner behind north-east beer maker Six Degrees North has said the upcoming Virtual Society Awards will help showcase and promote the region’s finest businesses.

Over the past seven years, Six Degrees North has grown exponentially – in more ways than one – with more and more beer lovers across the UK and Europe falling in love with its artisan drinks range.

To celebrate its growing success, owner Robert Lindsay was eager to get his close-knit team involved in the inaugural Society Awards last November, which resulted in the business taking home the accolade for Drinks Business of the Year.

The team, including brewer Matthew Bennett, were on board from the outset. Robert said: “We decided to take part last year after seeing all the great coverage that Society had given local businesses, and saw it as a great opportunity to engage with an exciting new awards and community event.

“The team and I were absolutely delighted to win Drinks Business of the Year at last year’s awards. We were up against some excellent competition so It was a very pleasant surprise to win.”

The upcoming awards – which take place on Thursday November 12 – aim to celebrate the excellence and commitment of those working in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s food and drink, entertainment, tourism, interior, and fashion and beauty industries.

The entry deadline has been extended to Thursday, September 3 to allow more dedicated and hard-working regional individuals and businesses to enter.

A total of eight glittering awards will be up for grabs, with this year’s categories including: Food Business of the Year; Drinks Business of the Year; Fitness, Health and Wellbeing Award of the Year; Hair and Beauty Business of the Year; Best Collaboration of the Year; Best Social Media Presence of the Year; Virtual Event of The Year and Society’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

Event sponsors include Aberdeen Inspired, CityFibre and Atholl Scott Financial Services.

Robert added: “We think the Society Awards is a great platform that showcases and rewards local, hard-working businesses.

“The event itself was brilliant and well organised last time around, and I’m sure it will be the same this year.

“Our win last year definitely helped spread the awareness of our product to new audiences across the city.

“People should get involved in this year’s awards if they want their product or company showcased alongside Aberdeen’s finest businesses.”

Six Degrees North continue to release celebrated beers – ranging from stouts, lagers and IPAs to pale ales and sours – and stands as a north-east business that many look up to and admire.

Contact Lesley Taylor on lesley.taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorships