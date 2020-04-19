Virtual sessions support north-east people with recovery

Online sessions are now available to assist people with recovery during lockdown.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Learning and Development service (CLD), are hosting online meetings and events, to provide a vital network during the pandemic.

The aim is support individuals across Aberdeenshire, who are looking for assistance with addiction and rehabilitation. The virtual meetings will replace face to face consultations, as social distancing measures mean people are unable to access their usual support methods.

The CLD Service works to improve the communities and personal lives of people in the area, and they aim to add additional meeting opportunities to the current timetable on a weekly basis.

Those who wish to take part or have ideas for activity sessions or skills to teach others online, are encouraged to get in touch.

For further information or for help with joining meetings, contact Tanja at Tanja.Mehrer@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or 07500095790 or Diane at Dord@alcoholanddrugsaction.org.uk or 07715311551.

The activities timetable is available at https://bit.ly/3ba0sVR.

