Virtual run to raise funds for lifesaving charity

Live Life Aberdeenshire has launched a virtual run in aid of a charity.

Participants can choose to run either 2k or 5k on a route close to home and then upload their time.

All proceeds will go towards The Sandpiper Trust, which aims to save lives by providing volunteer emergency responders based in rural areas of Scotland.

People can take part as many times as they like from Friday, May 15 to Monday, May 25, with the top participants highlighted on social media afterwards.

They can also choose to walk if you prefer – the main thing is to get some exercise and have some fun.

While it is free to take part, donations to the Sandpiper Trust are encouraged through its JustGiving page.

Participants can share images and video of themselves taking part on social media using @LifeLiveAberdeenshire on Facebook or #LiveLifeAtHome or #LiveLifeAberdeenshire on Twitter.

To enter or find out more, go to https://bit.ly/LLAVRun