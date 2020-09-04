Virtual open day plans for Aberdeen church

An Aberdeen church is to offer a virtual experience in place of the traditional annual Doors Open Day.

The Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting and The OpenSpace Trust has joined forces in order to produce a series of videos to show the inside of the Aberdeen city centre church.

As this year’s Doors Open Day will not take place, it was decided the Mither Kirk would still be open for guests to view, online instead.

A series of videos have been created, which can be viewed virtually.

Dr Arthur Winfield, project manager of the OpenSpace Trust, said: “There are video tours of the West Kirk, St. Mary’s Chapel and the East Kirk, together with a number of illustrated talks and discussions about the archaeological dig in the East Kirk, a story about the bells and a chance to hear them play in the background.”

Reverend Ian Murray, interim Minister of the Kirk of St. Nicholas Uniting added: “Every year on Doors Open Day, we welcome hundreds of visitors to the Kirk of St. Nicholas, many of whom return year after year. We hope these videos will bring the story of one Aberdeen’s most historic buildings not just to local people but to a new audience well beyond the bounds of the city.”

The videos will be hosted on https://www.doorsopendays.org.uk this weekend