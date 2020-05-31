Virtual networking event to help north-east businesses

An organisation devoted to helping small businesses is set to host a networking event next week.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) are setting up the virtual event for members and non-members across Moray.

Business owners will have the opportunity to meet others who have their own small business in Moray.

It will kick-off with FSB Membership Advisor, Jim Aitken, giving a 10 minute presentation on “How to maximise your membership”, and will provide further information and details for those who have thought about joining the organisation.

The remainder of the online session will allow individuals to discuss issues with like-minded individuals in the area.

The free virtual meetup will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 11am-12.15pm.

To book, visit https://.bit.ly/2Xf2FdX

For further information, email gregory.spencer@fsb.org.uk or telephone 07711 486763.