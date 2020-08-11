Virtual meeting to be held with Aberdeen businesses

Aberdeen businesses have been invited to take part in an online meeting.

Levy payers and business network attendees will take part in a virtual discussion with Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council officers and partners.

It will be based around the latest on Scottish Government guidelines for the city.

On Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed some further lockdown regulations on Aberdeen, and shut pubs, restaurants and cafes in the city, and travel for leisure or recreational purposes has been capped at five miles.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It was brought in due to Covid-19 clusters in the city, which has been linked back to people who visited a city centre bar.

Councillor Boulton will open up the discussion, and there will also be representatives from Environmental Health, Police Scotland and NHS Grampian.

Businesses interested in taking part were also given the chance to raise any issues that they would be interested in discussing.

The event will take place at 2.30pm today.