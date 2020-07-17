Virtual meeting focusing on rebuilding north-east after Covid-19 outbreak to take place

A virtual meeting focused on rebuilding the north-east after the outbreak of Covid-19 is taking place next week.

Hosted by the Aberdeen Independence Movement, the digital meeting will run on video conferencing platform Zoom on Monday from 7pm.

The aim of the conference is to discuss how the city and shire can build back better from the current health crisis, after facing huge issues since the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

Participants will also speak about how it affects the third sector and small businesses – including retail, food and drink, and the tourism sector – and bring ideas forward on what can be done to secure a better future for the region.

Leading north-east politicians MPs Richard Thomson and Stephen Flynn, former MEP Sheila Ritchie, councillors Marion Ewenson, Vicky Harper, Neil Ballie, and Green Party candidate Maggie Chapman.

To get involved, visit the Build Back Better From Covid Aberdeen & Shire events page on Facebook.