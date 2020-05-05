Virtual May Day raises £5k for Aberdeen charities

Hundreds of enthusiastic party-goers joined in to celebrate Aberdeen’s first Virtual May Day, raising more than £5,500 for local charities.

A number of north-east businesses teamed up to throw the city’s ultimate stay-in May Day house party, aiming to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen and NHS Grampian’s endowment fund.

Keen to lift the spirits of the Granite City and surrounding areas, Aberdeen bars and DJs streamed 12 hours of live music via YouTube from noon on Sunday.

The online stream racked up around 18,000 views throughout the day, raising £5,635 so far.

Hospitality firm PB Devco’s operations director Paul Clarkson is the driving force behind the event.

He said: “I really wanted to get past our fundraising goal and it was so close for a while… and then we smashed it. It was a huge buzz.”

Singer-songwriter Myke Black kicked off the event and DJs performed throughout the day, including Siberia’s DJ HomeAlone, Soul’s DJ Barry Clarkson and DJ Liam Gall, DJ Mike Kilbride, Paramount’s DJ Bobby Cooper, Revolution’s DJ Se7en and DJ Evan Duthie and duo TrashDisco.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager for NHS Grampian charities, said: “We are so grateful for such a fantastic donation.”

Astrid Whyte, Mental Health Aberdeen’s chief executive, said she was “blown away” when she saw how much was raised.

To help locals celebrate the big day, Aberdeen Taxis delivered delicious dishes from eateries Melt and Muchacho, as well as drinks from Aberdeen-based Rutabaga.

Fashion stores Tiger Lily Boutique and Signature Menswear, as well as beauty salons Linton & Mac and Vanity Studio also took part, with tutorials leading up to the weekend event.

To donate, go to www.virtualmayday.com/donate

