Virtual hackathon event to be held by Aberdeen oil and gas centre

An Aberdeen-based oil and gas centre is to host its first virtual hackathon event this year.

Called Code[Less], the scheme, which is delivered by the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) in partnership with Microsoft, will take place from September 21-24.

It will see 75 participants team up to solve challenges set without using coding to raise awareness of the demand for automation and innovation in the energy sector.

Events such as these are typically held in person, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic the OGTC has turned to technology to host the event online.

Free to enter, individuals will be placed into a team or established groups. Coding experience is not essential to take part.

Participants will be given the opportunity to upskill and receive masterclasses on Microsoft’s technology as well as mentoring from the company.

Five teams will be shortlisted to present their pitch to a panel on the final day of ENGenious Online 2020.

Colette Cohen OBE, CEO at the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, said: “Today’s conditions are forcing a level of accelerated change in our industry, to thrive in this environment we need to have the right technology and data to power our decision-making, and we need to respond at pace.

“The Code[Less] hackathon is for anyone who has a passion for finding creative solutions and an interest in technology and data. This event is a first for our sector.”