Virtual fitness challenge raises more than £17,000 for Aberdeen-based charity

An Aberdeen-based charity has raised more than £17,000 through a digital fitness fundraiser.

Befriend a Child’s 5k a day challenge saw more than 100 participants run, jog, walk, cycle and even skip 5k every day for the month of May.

Their efforts raised a total of £17,804.13 for the charity, which works to support disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen.

Marketing and communications manager, Hannah Adams, said: “We have been so impressed with how our participants have embraced the challenge.

“We would like to thank them for giving it their all and raising such an amazing amount for the children we support at Befriend a Child.”

The challenge saw individuals, friends, family members and co-workers take on the challenge in their respective areas.

To find out how you can support Befriend a Child by fundraising or volunteering, visit www.befriendachild.org.uk or email info@befriendachild.org.uk.

