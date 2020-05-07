Virtual events at north-east aquarium attract 20,000 viewers

Almost 20,000 people have viewed two virtual events at a north-east aquarium.

Macduff Marine Aquarium, in Aberdeenshire, has been hosting Facebook Live events.

Live Dive Show Posted by Macduff Marine Aquarium on Thursday, 30 April 2020

They saw staff feeding residents of the harbour tank, while giving a talk and answering questions from viewers.

This week’s event is entitled “Touchpool Talk Live”. It takes place today from 2 to 2.30pm.

A statement from Macduff Marine Aquarium reads: “Join us for a live touchpool talk where we will share some close encounters with you as we showcase those hardy seashore animals that inhabit the tidal zone.

“Remember to follow us on Facebook to get notification of all our live feeds and talks.”

Visit the aquarium’s Facebook page to watch the last two feeds or to see this week’s event as it happens at www.facebook.com/macduffmarineaquarium/

Other digital content available from Live Life Aberdeenshire can be seen on Live Life @ Home via www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/