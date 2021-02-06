Virtual event will recall Aberdeen’s golden age of cinema and stage

A virtual conference exploring the city’s iconic arts and entertainment venues will be held next week.

The digital conference, called Screens and Stages in the Silver City, will examine the architectural and building heritage of Aberdeen’s cinemas and theatres.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, February 13, is a joint project between Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City Heritage Trust, with backing from Historic Environment Scotland.

The conference aims to enlighten Aberdeen’s past and explore how technologies can be used to conserve the city’s local heritage environment.

The event is also co-sponsored by Aberdeen City and Shire Archives, Belmont Filmhouse, Bolinda, Code The City, SHMU and University of Aberdeen Special Collections.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “We have a truly fantastic group of guest speakers to take us through the city’s iconic arts and entertainments venues, past and present and this virtual conference will allow people from fare and wide to take part and celebrate our cultural and architectural history.”

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Dr Alistair Fair, reader in architectural history at Edinburgh University, will look at Aberdeen’s post-1900 theatre architecture, beginning with His Majesty’s (opened 1906), and will also consider the revival of the Tivoli Theatre, before setting these examples in a wider Scottish context.

Ronald Grant from Cinema Museum London will share his memories of Aberdeen’s cinemas and illustrate his presentation with many original photographs from his personal collection.

And Dr Paul Maloney, research Fellow at Queen’s University Belfast, will show how imaginative use of archival sources and material culture can produce a colourful and accessible theatre history which relates entertainment to wider developments in contemporary society and helps bring audiences and performers of the past into focus.

Using an illustrated presentation, Janet McBain, former curator of the Scottish Screen Archive, will consider the representation of the city and its citizens in films made by local exhibitors and shown on the city’s cinema screens.

And Dr Lyn Wilson, digital documentation manager at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), will outline the use of digital innovations at HES and give examples of focussed applications in her talk ‘Delivering digitally: Focused applications for the Historic Environment’.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit virtual exhibition booths from partner organisations via the online conference platform.

Tickets for the conference cost £10 with booking closing on Monday, February 8.

For more information and to book a place, go to www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/lhc2021