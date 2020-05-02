Virtual event to offer advice to north-east businesses

A virtual event will give advice to new and pre-start businesses in Aberdeen and shire.

Hosted by Business Gateway, the one-to-one online meetings will link attendees with an advisor, who will provide tailored advice.

Each digital session lasts 60 minutes.

It is aimed at those who are considering starting a small business and wondering where to start.

It is also available for individuals who have started their own business and want to ensure they have taken the right steps.

The meetings take place from 9am to 5pm today.

To book an online session, visit bit.ly/2yWL6WE