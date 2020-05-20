Virtual event to help north-east residents digitise their business

An online event will examine how business owners can get involved with digital platforms, and enhance their companies.

The session hosted by Business Gatewaywill discuss the opportunities and risks of using digital.

The webinar is open to city and shire residents, and gives attendees the chance to pick up digital knowledge and skills at no financial cost.

The event will also allow individuals to consider any potential disadvantages to their business, by choosing not to use digital platforms.

Attendees will have the opportunity to overcome some of the fears and perceived barriers to getting involved, along with steps that can be taken to enter the world of digital.

It is a ‘DigitalBoost’ event which is funded by Digital Scotland and delivered by Business Gateway.

It will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 1.30pm-3pm.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3bK8zrB