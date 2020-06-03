Virtual cocktail making class to raise funds for Aberdeen charity

A virtual cocktail making class is set to raise funds for Aberdeen charity Charlie House.

The charity had to postpone its fundraising night Cocktails and Dreams due to Scottish Government guidance, which was supposed to take place on June 12 at The Marcliffe.

To still be able to raise vital funds, Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, teamed up with Peterhead-based drinks firm Boozy Events to host a cocktail making masterclass.

To take part in the virtual event, drink-lovers need to order a kit of ingredients.

The kit costs £29.99 – £57.99 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3duMIWV.

After purchasing the kit, Boozy Events will send participants a cocktail care package containing all the equipment, ingredients and garnishes they will need to shake up a menu of delicious cocktails at home.

Those taking part will then be invited to a Zoom call to raise a glass, shaker and money for Charlie House on June 12 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day