Virtual class on LinkedIn set to boost north-east businesses

An online seminar will show individuals how to use a professional networking website in order to enhance their business.

LinkedIn for Business is open to city and shire residents, and will show people how to use it effectively to boost their own business.

Hosted by Business Gateway, the event will take business owners beyond networking and advise them on how they can market their products and promote their brand.

LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals, which allows individuals to share work-related information with other users, and also keep an online list of professional contacts.

The webinar will give expert guidance on the popular website, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to create a LinkedIn strategy to supercharge their business.

This will be done through marketing and brand promotion initiatives, but individuals will also learn when to use personal and company profiles, and how to optimise them for maximum visibility.

As well as this, they will be shown how to plan and produce captivating content that enriches their brand.

Those interested in attending are advised to bring a laptop or tablet, in order to work on their own LinkedIn account during the session.

This is a “DigitalBoost” event which is funded by Digital Scotland and delivered by Business Gateway.

It will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 9.30 am to 12.30pm.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3d8Hlw9.