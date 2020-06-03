Virtual campout organised for north-east school pupils

A virtual campout has been organised by Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme for the first night of the school holidays.

The online camping event will take place next month, and is aimed at participants of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards (DofE) Aberdeenshire programme.

As all DofE expeditions and training meetings in Aberdeenshire were suspended in March, the night aims to give children the chance to have some fun at home.

They can have an adventure at home by sleeping in a den indoors, or instead use a tent or other weatherproof shelter in the garden.

They will also be encouraged to take part in five activities, linking up with other members of their DofE team virtually.

And while it won’t count towards DofE Award sections, participants will be given a certificate for taking part.

The highly regarded youth-awards programme was founded by Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1956, and it has since expanded to 144 nations.

Anyone who is not an official member of the programme but would like to take part in the campout is encouraged to do so.

It will take place on Friday, July 3.

For more information on how to take part in the virtual campout, go to https://bit.ly/ViCamp.

