Virtual baking challenge raises funds for Aberdeen charity

A charity has raised hundreds of pounds through a digital baking challenge.

Befriend a Child’s Great Charity Bake Off, which comprised a week of delicious recipe demonstrations, tasty treats and amazing bakes, raised a total of £347.50 for the children and people they support.

Participants had the opportunity to view live baking demonstrations from local bakers and foodies – including local food blogger Foodie Quine by Claire Jessiman, Jemma Stephen of The Cupcake Stop and Peterhead-based Vegan Bay Baker – and get top tips from industry experts.

There were also daily challenges and new recipes to try out, too, with entry costing £10 per person.

To find out how you can support Befriend a Child by fundraising or volunteering, email info@befriendachild.org.uk.