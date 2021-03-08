The achievements of residents in a north-east town will be recognised as a civic awards ceremony returns – virtually.

The Pride of Inverurie awards will be back for its fourth year this April in a virtual format, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Run by the Inverurie Business Improvement District (BID) and the Inverurie Events Committee, the awards give the people of Inverurie a chance to shine a light on the wealth of talent in their hometown by nominating their peers for a range of awards.

This time around, the event will be geared towards identifying exceptional people, including key workers, shop owners, networks and so on, who have been incredible support pillars for the wider town throughout the pandemic.

The initiative was launched in 2016.

Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie BID, said: “I think it will be really interesting to hear the stories about how the people in our community have come together to help those that have been in need most during the last year or so.

“I really feel that events like these are keeping our community together in recent times and have a big part to play in people’s social interactions.”

Residents have been urged to get involved with the awards and join in by nominating someone they think is worthy of being recognised.

Nominations are now open, with awards for young person, entertainment, key workers, support for learning, local business, fundraising/charity project, community inititiatve, health/care worker, and an individual community champion.

Derek added: “Inverurie is very much a growing town but still seems to hold on to its warm community feel, the hard-working Inverurie Events Committee is a good example of how people come together in our town to bring events for the community from the community.”

The online event will take place on Friday, April 23 from 7pm and is free to attend.