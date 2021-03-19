A group of north-east volunteers will be celebrating their awards success with a virtual afternoon tea.

The Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson will join the team from Portsoy Community Enterprise to mark them being honoured with the UK’s highest award given to local volunteer groups.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, regarded as the MBE for volunteers was awarded to Portsoy Community Enterprise last year but coronavirus restrictions put paid to plans to hold a gathering for the presentation to take place.

Rather than delay matters further, the Lord Lieutenant has been invited to join some of the group’s volunteers for an virtual afternoon tea on March 30.

Portsoy Salmon Bothy director Anne McArthur said that going online provided a safe and socially distanced solution when lockdown rules have prevented volunteers meeting up in the usual way, as well as a valuable way to keep connected.

She said: “In a normal year we have a social get together with our Bothy volunteers in March, but as we can’t meet in person, we have planned a virtual fly cup instead.

“Everyone taking part will receive a selection of home bakes delivered to their door – all they have to do is flick on the kettle, pour themselves a cuppa and log on to the online meeting at the appointed time.

“By reaching out to our volunteers in this way, we want to maintain connections and rebuild confidence after a year of coronavirus restrictions that have impacted on us all. It’s a great opportunity to be joined by The Lord Lieutenant to mark the achievement of receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“Meeting online won’t suit all, but everyone will receive treats baked by our volunteers on the day of the meeting so even if they don’t fancy going online, they will know we’re thinking of them.”

Portsoy Community Enterprise last year became the first recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in the historic county of Banffshire, for its work in promoting the area’s maritime and rural heritage to achieve social and economic regeneration.

David Urquhart, chairman of Portsoy Community Enterprise said: “This is an honour that recognises volunteers at every level of our organisation and it is through the collective effort of all involved that we have gained this accolade.

“It had always been our intention to hold a gathering to thank our volunteers, but Covid 19 restrictions have prevented us from doing that.

“However, this virtual fly cup provides the chance for at least some of our volunteers to have a small celebration in the company of the Lord Lieutenant, while promoting social wellbeing and maintain links with our volunteers.

“Going forward, we would be keen to work with other groups in the community to encourage them to use video conferencing as a way to reconnect with their membership as the country eases its way out of lockdown.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by volunteers in their own communities.

Ahead of the virtual afternoon tea, Mr Simpson visited Portsoy to hand over the glass trophy and framed certificate Mr Urquhart and Miss McArthur.

Mr Simpson encouraged other groups to follow in the footsteps of Portsoy Community Enterprise by putting themselves forward for the next round of award applications.

Mr Simpson said: “As the representative of Her Majesty The Queen, I am delighted to be able to present the award to the Portsoy Community Enterprise. Its hard work, imagination and long-term commitment, combined with practical skills and knowledge has resulted in many benefits. It has brought together the local community by encouraging volunteering, promoting the area and celebrating their heritage.

“Portsoy Community Enterprise is truly an exceptional group and is to be congratulated on its many successes. It also stands as an example to others as to what can be achieved by volunteering. It is the first group in historic Banffshire to receive the QAVS.

“However, nominations for the 2022 awards open in April. I would encourage other groups to celebrate their achievements by putting themselves forward for this outstanding award.”

Portsoy Community Enterprise operates Portsoy Links Caravan Park, The Sail Loft Bunkhouse, The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, The Salmon Bothy and The Boatshed for the benefit of the local community. This in turn provides economic benefit from tourism for Portsoy and the surrounding area while upholding the heritage and cultures of the north-east of Scotland.