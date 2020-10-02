Virtual Aberdeen music festival hailed a success by organisers

A virtual music festival has been hailed a success by its organisers.

This year’s True North Music Festival, which has been staged across the city annually since 2015, ran virtually from September 25 to September 27.

The event featured five digital gigs and racked up more than 10,000 views with performances from Kathryn Joseph, Adam Ross of Randolph’s Leap, and three young musicians, who performed in a series titled ‘True North Introduces’.

Concerts were streamed over the festivals’ Facebook and Twitter feeds with a digital exhibition running online.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “We couldn’t be more delighted with the success of True North 2020.

“The number of people who tuned in over the weekend highlights the importance of the festival and the appetite for live music in the region.

“The acts were all fantastic and it was a real reminder of how essential events such as True North are to the north-east and the need to stay connected throughout this difficult time.

“With 95% of our workforce furloughed, I’m very proud of our small retained team for going the extra mile to pull this off and keep the spirit of True North alive.”

Starting on Friday, Aiysha Russell opened the event with covers from Ella Fitzgerald, and Adele along with an original track she wrote about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Adam Ross got Saturday off to a bright start with an early morning performance aimed at those aged 9 to 12 years old, before an evening livestream from local talent Scott Wallace.

The Saturday night headline concert came from Kathryn Joseph, who recorded a set from the auditorium of the Music Hall.

Here is the True North 2020 headline performance! Sit back and enjoy the wonderful Kathryn Joseph performing a set from… Posted by True North on Saturday, 26 September 2020

The festival was brought to a finale on Sunday evening by Aberdeen star Rachael Bisset.

The award-winning music festival has been an annual fixture since 2015.

It has previously featured artists such as Mogwai, Laura Mvula, The Twilight Sad, Honeyblood, and Richard Hawley.

This year marked the first performances staged by Aberdeen Performing Arts since venues across the country closed in March.

All concerts from the weekend remain free to view on the True North Facebook page with the option of donating to Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The virtual True North festival was backed by the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland via the Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund and Aberdeen City Council.

For further information about this year’s True North visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/truenorth