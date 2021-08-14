Violent thug jailed over horror neck slash attack

A thug has been jailed for more than three years over a horrific neck-slash assault deemed so serious it was almost referred to the High Court for sentencing.

Levi Harrison used a blade to slash his victim across the neck in a block of flats on Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen.

His victim curled up in a ball as the 22-year-old kicked him to the head and body during the attack on March 27.

Police later traced Harrison hiding under a bed in a nearby flat, and he spat blood into the face of one officer as they tried to apply handcuffs.

Harrison, of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to charges of assault to severe injury and to the danger of life, and to assaulting the police officer.

Incident described as ‘melee’

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but Harrison has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Harrison had told the author of a social work report had been “behaving badly” and trying to fight with a pregnant female, and that Harrison’s partner’s mother had become involved.

Defence agent Tony Burgess described the incident as a “melee”.

He said his client had had the knife for cutting carpets at his ex-partner’s property, and had then forgotten it was in his pocket.

Mr Burgess said: “He realises and acknowledges something has to be done in order to break the way of his thinking, and that’s why, in some ways, he almost welcomes the opportunity of a supervised release order.

‘Offenders under 25 still have not reached full maturity’

“He asked that I publicly acknowledge his apology for what happened that night, in particular to the victim but not least those who witnessed what happened.”

Sheriff Buchanan said: “It’s clear in light of the seriousness of this offence and the fact you have a previous conviction on indictment for assault to severe injury, a significant custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.

“You’re still quite young because you’re only 22. I have to have regard to the sentencing guidelines which say offenders under 25 still have not reached full maturity and some allowance has to be made for that.”

The sheriff added Harrison’s case “might well have been remitted to the high court for sentence if you had been an older man”.

He ordered Harrison to be jailed for three years and seven months, and also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward previously told the court the complainer had been drinking with friends at the block of flats, but had left to go to his own home nearby to get more alcohol at around 10.30pm.

Group ran into flats after victim

On the way he saw a neighbour and attempted to “offer a handshake” due to issues in the past, but this was refused.

The court heard the man became “uneasy”, fearing he could be assaulted and so went back to his friends’ flat.

However, on approaching the building he “became aware of a number of males and females standing near to the rear of the block”.

Ms Ward said a witness heard a female “aggressively shouting” and began filming on her phone as the complainer entered the block, “followed by numerous people running into the same block”.

‘Significant slash wound to his neck’

The fiscal said: “While in the communal landing, the complainer was punched by one of the group.

“After being punched to the face he was attacked by the group and while on the ground, the accused proceeded to kick him on the head and body.

“The complainer was pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched on the head and body while he was curled in a ball trying to protect his head and face.”

He managed to get into his friends’ flat “where he was advised that he had significant injuries to his head and neck”.

Accused found ‘under a bed clearly hiding from police’

Ms Ward said: “It was apparent that he had been slashed with a blade as there was a significant slash wound to his neck.”

Police and an ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital.

He had suffered a 10cm laceration to his neck, a 2cm cut to his eyebrow and scratches.

Surgical glue and five steri-strips were used to close his wounds.

Officers traced Harrison at a nearby flat where he was found “lying in a bedroom under a bed clearly hiding from police”.

As handcuffs were being applied Harrison spat in the face of one of the officers, covering his forehead in “bloodied spittle”.