Violent thug jailed after punching man during row over children’s football

A thug has been jailed after he punched a man during a row about children playing football outside his girlfriend’s home.
Levi Harrison claimed the attack was sparked when kids began hitting his partner’s “windows and walls” with their football in Aberdeen’s Hilton on November 3 2020.
The heated argument turned violent when the 22-year old attempted to strike a female neighbour – but ultimately punched a man who stepped in between them.
