Police seize weapons and cash in crackdown on violent crime in north-east

Police in the north-east have carried out an operation aimed at clamping down on violent incidents in the region.

Officers carried out a total of 16 searches at properties across the area last week, recovering drugs with an estimated street value of £8,000.

Four weapons were seized along with £4,300 in cash – and 26 people were arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Finn McPhail, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Enforcing warrants, tackling violence and disrupting drug crime is routine business for all our officers across the region every day.

“However, I hope this enhanced and targeted proactive operation sends a very clear message that violent crimes will not be tolerated.

“Our campaign against violence will continue over the coming weeks, demonstrating Police Scotland’s commitment to tackling crime of this nature and bringing those responsible to justice.”