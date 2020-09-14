Vintage north-east railway line-themed event to take place

A vintage event inspired by a north-east railway line is set to take place at an Aberdeen charity shop.

Barnardos on Union Street will host the event on September 19 and 20, which will be themed around the Aberdeen to Ballater Deeside Railway line.

A range of different items will be available, including clothing, bric-a-brac and accessories.

Students will also be offered 20% off any purchase made when showing a valid ID.

Money raised from sales helps support the children’s charity.

Manager Diane Tunks said: “Vintage items are hard to come by locally, so this is an ideal opportunity to pick up something unique and help support Barnardos work at the same time.

“This is something positive and exciting for students and customers interested to look forward to in these difficult times.”