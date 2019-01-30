Vintage cars leave Aberdeen hotel on grand tour off Scotland

Vintage cars, including a 1922 Bullnose Morris, have set off from Aberdeen for a grand tour of Scotland.

The 10 vehicles are taking part in the heritage run of the Monte Carlo Rally.

Officials waved the classic cars off at Ferryhill House Hotel at 9am yesterday.

The old vehicles are travelling to Clydebank before travelling across Scotland as part of the heritage tour.

It will take drivers through Stirling and Dumfries.

Organisers are also celebrating the 80th anniversary of the event.

Roddie Main, official for the Monte Carlo Rally in Scotland, said: “We’ve got 10 cars taking part this morning setting off for Clydebank.

“The oldest today car we have taking part today is a Bullnose Morris that is from 1922.”