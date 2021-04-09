Organisers of two of the north of Scotland’s biggest vintage car rallies have pulled the plug on their events for a second year.

Continuing uncertainty about when large gatherings will safely return has forced the cancellation of events at both Fraserburgh and Tain, which had been planned for early and late June respectively.

James Gray, organiser of the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally, said the committee had hoped to bring the event back for its 30th staging, but that its future now looks “uncertain”.

He said: “We are all extremely disappointed, not only for ourselves but also the community and owners of the exhibits, but we must abide by the rules.

“Furthermore, there is no indication as to when the host location, Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, will be able to fully reopen.

“We don’t know what the future holds for the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Over the years the rally – which attracts crowds of up to 3,000 – has raised more than £300,000 for local groups and charities.

The cancellation of last year’s event meant outgoing donations took a hit, though the club did manage to support the NHS through donations to Fraserburgh Hospital and the erection of three NHS-themed benches.

Tain Vintage Car Rally organisers also cited “uncertainty” around restrictions as their reason for cancelling the 2021 event.

A spokesman said: “It is with much regret that we have had to do this again this year but with the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions and following the latest Scottish Government public health guidance, we have to announce the cancellation of the event for 2021.

“As a committee we look forward to welcoming you all back in the near future.”

It’s a big blow to vintage motor and engine enthusiasts, but there is still hope the familiar sights and sounds of motor rallies will return to Aberdeenshire.

Kildrummy Vintage Veteran Vehicle Club secretary David Noble said its event has been given “renewed hope” following the latest lockdown easing route map.

He said: “The club is now able to press ahead with the annual rally at Dess, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday June 13.“At this stage we will closely monitor the Covid updates and ensure we abide by the guidance.

“We do hope to have an event which is very similar to our traditional rally.

“We are fortunate the event is outdoors and therefore can be held with controlled numbers.”

“We do have adequate space to ensure social distancing can be maintained, as is everyone’s responsibility at the moment.

“Our judging team may have to carry out a less rigorous inspection, avoiding touchpoints, but we still aim to present awards to the various classes on the day.”

The Royal Deeside Motor Show, which usually attracts more than 5,000 enthusiasts, is also scheduled to take place in a “Covid-compliant” manner at Kincardine Castle and Estate on Saturday July 17.

The RW Thomson Memorial Rally, held annually in Stonehaven since 1967, could also return at the end of June, as no announcement either way has been shared yet.