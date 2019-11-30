Roof work to begin at historic north-east vinery

The first works to repair a historical north-east vinery are to begin this week.

The Banff B-listed former greenhouse, which previously served Duff House, has been on the buildings at risk register for a number of years.

In the first phase of works, beginning this week, roof repairs will be carried out on the bothy section of the building.

It is hoped phase two will see the full restoration of the building to bring it back into use.

Aberdeenshire Council environment planner Yvonne Clark said: “Thanks to the considerable input from the community, we are now embarking on works which will go towards safeguarding the future of this wonderful old building.

“We appreciate that, while this may only be the start of the hard work, it demonstrates what can be achieved when people get together, share ideas and create strong partnerships to make things happen.”