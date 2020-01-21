North-east villages take centre stage on TV show

Two north-east villages are to feature in a TV programme.

Both Cullen and Pennan will appear in the third season of Gaelic travel show Mach a Seo/Let’s Go, which is being shown on BBC Alba.

So far, Glasgow and Perthshire have been featured in the travel programme, which follows Ramsay MacMahon as he travels around Scotland.

In the north-east, which is still to be aired, he ventures to Cullen, where he tries award-winning Cullen Skink soup.

He also travels over to Pennan, where popular film Local Hero was filmed, meeting an American couple who came to visit after watching the movie, liking the area so much that they decided to make it their permanent home.

Ramsay said: “This programme is the perfect antidote to those January blues, giving viewers amazing ideas for mini-breaks across the country and at the same time showing the beauty of Scotland’s landscape and nature.

“We saw so much amazing scenery and wildlife and it’s great you really don’t need to travel far from the city to feel like you’ve escaped to the wilderness.”

Mach a Seo/Let’s Go started its third series on January 9 and will run every Thursday until February 27 from 10-10.30pm.