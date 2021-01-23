North-east villagers hit out at ‘sheer idiocy’ of vandals who damaged football pitches

North-east villagers have spoken of their anger after vandals drove a car over football pitches.

On Saturday, members of the Cruden Bay Community Association were shocked to discover the Mill Park playing fields had been damaged by a vehicle.

The incident is believed to have taken place at lunchtime sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Vice-chair of the Cruden Bay Community Association, Hugh McIntyre, said he was “disappointed” by the incident.

Volunteers from the group own and manage the park in their own time.

Hugh said: “We were notified on Saturday evening that vandalism had taken place but we think it actually happened during the day.

“We’ve been maintaining the park as best we can during the winter weather.

“Both the Newburgh and Cruden Bay football clubs use it for practice and it is the only grass flood-lit pitch in the area. It is a key facility for the village so it’s very disappointing that someone has vandalised it.

“If anyone has any information we would urge them to contact the police on 101.”

© Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Councillor Alan Fakley, who represents Peterhead South and Cruden, condemned the “sheer idiocy” of the vandal’s actions.

He said: “It’s extremely disappointing to see another incident of this kind happen.

“It prevents the facility being used for what it is meant to be used for, and it will cost money to put it right – money which is not as widely available these days.

“The culprit has acted out of sheer idiocy and hopefully they will be caught swiftly by the officers investigating.”

Councillor Stephen Calder, who represents the Peterhead South and Cruden ward, added: “I was very disappointed to hear about this incident at Mill Park playing fields. For it to happen in broad daylight is terrible.

“It is clearly a deliberate act of vandalism and it is obviously not young kids doing it if there was a car involved.

“It is a real shame that whoever is responsible felt the need to spoil the pitches for everybody else.

“There has been vandalism in the past here, but it seems to have died down in the last year or so.”

© Cruden Bay Community Association

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith branded the vandalism incident “extremely disappointing”.

He added: “While the park is maintained by the council, it is owned and managed by the local community association which is run by volunteers who give their time freely for the benefit of the community. So it is extremely disappointing when something like this happens.

“I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity to get in touch with the police.”

Sergeant Diane Macdonald confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

She said: “Inquiries into vandalism to the Mill Park Playing Fields in Cruden Bay, reported on Monday, January 18, found that no damage had been done.

“However, officers are aware of anti-social behaviour in the area and members of the public are asked to report any incidents by calling 101. Local patrols will also be carrying out checks.”

Alternatively, you can contact the Cruden Bay Community Association on Facebook.