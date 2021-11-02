Vile abuse sent to Aberdeenshire MP below Facebook video on men’s mental health

An Aberdeenshire MP has hit out after being abused on social media — under a post promoting better mental health for men.

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the Scottish Conservatives, put a video on Facebook yesterday to mark the beginning of Men’s Mental Health Month.

In the video, he says 37% of men in Scotland have considered taking their own lives, and two people die by suicide every day in the country.

However, even that post was not immune from abuse — with one commenter saying to the MP “if you committed suicide it would be beneficial to the mental health of the Scottish population”.

Mr Bowie shared a screenshot of the comment, which has since been removed, on Twitter.

A fan writes on Facebook, under a post about Men's Mental Health Month.

That "Kinder Gentler Politics" in action eh? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RKIRrEKCNF — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) November 2, 2021

Drawing attention to abuse of MPs

The comment is the latest example of abuse directed at MPs, amid an increasingly polarised and hostile political atmosphere.

A spotlight was thrown on public attitudes towards elected representatives last month, following the fatal stabbing of Mr Bowie’s Conservative colleague Sir David Amess in Southend-on-Sea.

In the wake of the killing, several members of the UK and Scottish Parliaments opened up about death threats they had received — and said the problem has got much worse in recent years.

Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland since 2001, told the Press & Journal the chalk outline of a dead body was drawn outside his office during a demonstration.

A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts following the attack on Sir David.

Last week, an inquest was opened into the death.

‘Threats for merely doing our job’

Mr Bowie told us: “Every day, my MP colleagues and I receive personal insults and threats for merely doing our job.

“Even after politicians across the country pleaded for a kinder politics, this has barely abated.

“It can never be viewed as normal or decent in what is meant to be a progressive democracy.

“Attaching disgusting views to a worthy cause — Men’s Mental Health Month — wrongs countless families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

“Accordingly, this gentleman’s details have been passed on to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.