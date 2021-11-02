Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vile abuse sent to Aberdeenshire MP below Facebook video on men’s mental health

By Craig Munro
02/11/2021, 1:19 pm
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie.

An Aberdeenshire MP has hit out after being abused on social media — under a post promoting better mental health for men.

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the Scottish Conservatives, put a video on Facebook yesterday to mark the beginning of Men’s Mental Health Month.

In the video, he says 37% of men in Scotland have considered taking their own lives, and two people die by suicide every day in the country.

However, even that post was not immune from abuse — with one commenter saying to the MP “if you committed suicide it would be beneficial to the mental health of the Scottish population”.

Mr Bowie shared a screenshot of the comment, which has since been removed, on Twitter.

Drawing attention to abuse of MPs

The comment is the latest example of abuse directed at MPs, amid an increasingly polarised and hostile political atmosphere.

A spotlight was thrown on public attitudes towards elected representatives last month, following the fatal stabbing of Mr Bowie’s Conservative colleague Sir David Amess in Southend-on-Sea.

In the wake of the killing, several members of the UK and Scottish Parliaments opened up about death threats they had received — and said the problem has got much worse in recent years.

Tributes to Sir David Amess.

Alistair Carmichael, the MP for Orkney and Shetland since 2001, told the Press & Journal the chalk outline of a dead body was drawn outside his office during a demonstration.

A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and the preparation of terrorist acts following the attack on Sir David.

Last week, an inquest was opened into the death.

‘Threats for merely doing our job’

Mr Bowie told us: “Every day, my MP colleagues and I receive personal insults and threats for merely doing our job.

“Even after politicians across the country pleaded for a kinder politics, this has barely abated.

“It can never be viewed as normal or decent in what is meant to be a progressive democracy.

“Attaching disgusting views to a worthy cause — Men’s Mental Health Month — wrongs countless families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

“Accordingly, this gentleman’s details have been passed on to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

 