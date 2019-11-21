Aberdeen Uni Graduations: Vikki earns degree despite tragedy

Hundreds of Aberdeen students are celebrating after receiving their degrees at a special ceremony.

Aberdeen University’s winter graduations began yesterday with two events at Elphinstone Hall on campus.

One of the students graduating was Vikki Stephen, from Bridge of Don, who studied a PGDE teaching degree.

The 39-year-old gained a qualification in primary teaching, while looking after her two children Owen, 11, and Callum, 13.

Although Vikki enjoyed her course, she said it was quite difficult, as her brother was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the start of her studies.

She said: “I had a lot of difficulty going along.

“As a single parent, I knew it was going to be challenging. It’s a really intense course, and sadly, when I’d just started, my brother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and then he passed away, so I had to take a couple of weeks out.

“I should have finished the course in the summertime but I had to do an extra placement in September, so I’ve missed out on all the probationer year.

“It’s been very challenging, but I think it’ll be worth it.

“I’ve been offered some jobs so that’s a start.”

Vikki, who is the first person in her family to go to university, originally studied communications and PR and worked in marketing for a while before deciding to change career paths.

She said: “To do my undergrad and teaching postgrad was quite a big deal.

“I worked in marketing for quite a few years before I started this course last year. It’s a bit of a change, but a good change.

“My qualification is in primary. It’s not just one subject and there’s so many subjects that education covers, you kind of have to be an expert in everything.

“Hopefully, my boys see me as a good role model, I think it’s important for them to have strong, independent women in their life. I hope they’ll look at me and see what women can do.

“If I can do this, then anyone can. I feel like I’ve had quite a lot against me.”

Vikki, who grew up in Kincorth, said her ideal job would be working at a school in a disadvantaged area, to be able to support pupils.