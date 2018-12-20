Viking hoard to go on show at Aberdeen Art Gallery

A hoard of Viking artefacts will go on display at Aberdeen’s art gallery as part of a national tour.

The exhibition of the items is to go on display at the city gallery, currently closed for refurbishment, from October 2021 to January 2022.

The Scottish Government has announced funding of £150,000 towards the National Museums of Scotland for the tour of the items, unearthed in Galloway in 2014.

It will tour to galleries in Edinburgh, Kirkcudbright, Dundee and Aberdeen. The funding will also include the costs of conservation.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “We are delighted the revitalised Aberdeen Art Gallery will be a venue for this national tour.

“Our visitors will be able to explore one of the most significant collections of Viking-age objects found in the British Isles in the surroundings of our new purpose-built special exhibition galleries.”

