Views on sexual entertainment venues will help shape a new licensing strategy for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee has opened a new consultation on industry on the back of the first one being postponed due to Covid-19.

There is currently no legal requirement for developing a licensing strategy for these venues, other than for the sites to be licensed for the sale of alcohol.

The licensing committee is looking for opinions from members of the public on the appropriate number and locations of sexual entertainment venues in Aberdeen, and what sort of matters should be taken into consideration developing a policy.

A premises is classed as a sexual entertainment venue if entertainment is provided before a live audience.

If sexual entertainment is provided no more than four occasions a year, it is not classed as a sexual entertainment venue.

Councillor John Reynolds, the convener of the licensing committee at Aberdeen City Council, said: “When we launched the original consultation in March 2020 it was just as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. We are now reopening the consultation and I would encourage interested parties to make their views known.

“When developing the SEV Licensing Policy, care will be taken to balance the freedom of individuals to engage in legal employment and activities with the right to exercise appropriate control and regulation to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of the staff and patrons. In turn, citizens should also benefit from a safe, regulated environment.

“The purpose of the legislation and the question for the licensing committee is one of public safety and not one of morality.”

To take part in the consultation, visit: https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/corporate-governance/sexual-entertainment-venue-licensing-sev-2021

The survey will end on April 2.